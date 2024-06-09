Hamas will not surrender, to continue resistance — movement leader

DUBAI, June 9. /TASS/. Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that the movement will not surrender and will continue its resistance.

"The enemy continues to massacre our people, children and women in Nuseirat and Deir el-Balah," Haniyeh said in a statement published on the movement's Telegram channel after an operation by Israeli security forces on Saturday to free four hostages held by radicals. "Our people will not give up, we will continue to defend our rights in the face of this criminal enemy," the Hamas leader said. "And if the occupiers think they can impose their choice on us by force, this is nonsense, and the movement will not agree to any agreement that does not provide security first and foremost for our people," he pointed out.

Haniyeh emphasized that Israeli forces have failed militarily, politically and morally. "All Muslim nations and free people around the world must rise up in the face of these brutal killings," the senior Hamas leader underscored.

Earlier, the Israeli army's press service reported a special operation in the Nuseirat area of the central Gaza Strip that resulted in the release of four Israelis kidnapped on October 7. Hamas responded to the operation by threatening to increase the number of hostages by capturing Israeli servicemen during the fighting in Gaza.

According to the enclave's media office, 210 Palestinians were killed and more than 400 injured in the Nuseirat operation.