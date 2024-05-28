MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Ukraine and Portugal have signed a security cooperation agreement providing for a 126-million-euro worth military support package from Lisbon in 2024, according to a press release on the Ukrainian presidential website.

"In Lisbon, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro signed a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the security sphere. Portugal will provide at least 126 million euro in military support this year," it reads.

Apart from that, Lisbon confirmed its participation in the F-16 international coalition, the naval coalition, as well as in the programs for purchasing large-caliber munitions for Kiev and mine action in Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian president, the agreement was signed for a term of ten years.

At the Vilnius summit in the summer of 2023, the Group of Seven countries announced their plans to sign security guarantee agreements with Ukraine. Such ten-year agreements have already been signed with the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Latvia, the Netherlands, Finland, and France.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, these agreements say nothing about "guarantees," but only cite what Kev allies are doing and how, with nothing more being promised.