Switzerland to restrict airspace use during Ukraine forum

GENEVA, May 22. /TASS/. Switzerland will impose airspace restrictions over the Burgenstock area in the country’s central part during the upcoming Ukraine conference scheduled for June 15-16 and will deploy up to 4,000 military personnel for security, the Federal Council said.

"Airspace restrictions will be in place from 8:00 a.m. (9:00 a.m. Moscow time - TASS) on June 13 until 8:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. Moscow time) local time on June 17 local time, affecting the area around Burgenstock," the government announced.

"In parallel, the Federal Council has approved the participation of up to 4,000 military personnel to assist the Nidwalden authorities. The army will support the cantonal police, particularly in tasks such as object protection, surveillance, reconnaissance, and logistics," Switzerland’s Federal Council explained in Bern.