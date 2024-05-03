Russia to submit cassation claim on Yukos case to Dutch Supreme Court by May 20

THE HAGUE, May 3. /TASS/. Russia may submit a cassation claim on the Yukos case to the Dutch Supreme Court by May 20, spokesman of the court Jan Willem Jurg told TASS.

"No cassation claim has been filed until now. The cassation can be filed until the 20th of May," he said.

The international arbitration, brokered by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, obliged Russia to pay more than $50 bln to companies connected with former Yukos shareholders, including Yukos Universal, Hulley Enterprises and Veteran Petroleum, a decade after the case started in 2014.

The verdict was appealed in the Dutch court. In November 2021, the Dutch Supreme Court satisfied Russia’s cassation appeal on one item saying that former Yukos shareholders committed fraud during the arbitration, remitting the matter to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. Claims on other items, including those concerning interpretation of provisions of the contract to the Energy Charter, were rejected, with decisions on them recognized as final.

On February 20, the Amsterdam Court of Appeal ruled that arbitration decisions should not be canceled due to fraud. The decision may still be appealed at the Dutch Supreme Court.