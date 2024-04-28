Top Azerbaijani, Armenian diplomats to meet in Almaty soon — President Aliyev

BAKU, April 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will meet in Almaty soon, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a phone all with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The head of state said that in accordance with the Kazakh side’s proposal, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia will soon hold a meeting in Almaty to continue talks on a peace treaty," the press service of the Azerbaijani president said.

Aliyev pledged that Azerbaijan will spare no effort to continue the peaceful agenda and stressed that Baku has a strong political will for that. He said that his country "supports the idea of a South Caucasian model of regional cooperation without any division lines in the region."

He welcomed the process of border demarcation with Armenia as a positive step that followed border delimitation.

Blinken, in turn, said that the United States is ready to continue supporting normalization and peaceful agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the press service said.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier that the country’s government was ready to provide a venue for peace treaty talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.