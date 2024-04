MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Chisinau is punishing Gagauzia, an autonomy within Moldova, for its refusal to recognize Russia as an aggressor country, Gagauzia’s head, Evghenia Gutul, said.

"We have always been standing and will continue to stand for friendly relations with Russia. We are being punished because we refuse to lambast Russia as an aggressor," she told journalists.