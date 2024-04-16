Region’s airspace open for Israeli Air Force to attack any enemy — defense chief

TEL AVIV, April 16. /TASS/. Middle Eastern skies are open to the Israeli Air Force and any enemy will come under attack, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"The Iranians will not be able to establish a new status of deterrence against the State of Israel. Israeli Air Force aircraft operate everywhere; the skies of the Middle Eastern are open and any enemy fighting against us will come under attack no matter where they are," Gallant said at a meeting with Israeli troops in the country’s north.

"The Iranians have failed in their attack [on Israel] and they will not be able to deter Israel. Any enemy fighting us will be defeated," the defense chief added.

Gallant pointed out that "the Iranians attacked [Israel] aggressively, using over 500 weapons." However, in his words, "not a single cruise missile or unmanned aerial vehicle reached Israel, and out of 100 ballistic missiles, four fell in Israel." "This is the result of our preparations with our international partners, as well as the Israel Defense Force’s capabilities," Gallant noted.