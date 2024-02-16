Russia not putting weapons into space, US hopes it stays that way — Biden

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. Russia has not deployed any anti-satellite capabilities in space yet, and the United States hopes that this will not happen, US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Number three, there is no evidence that they [Russians] have made a decision to go forward with doing anything in space either. So what we found out: there was a capacity to launch a system in the space that could theoretically do something that was damaging [to satellites] had not happened yet. And my hope is it will not," he said.