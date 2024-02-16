{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia not putting weapons into space, US hopes it stays that way — Biden

US President said that there is no evidence that Russians have made a decision to go forward with doing anything in space either

WASHINGTON, February 16. /TASS/. Russia has not deployed any anti-satellite capabilities in space yet, and the United States hopes that this will not happen, US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Number three, there is no evidence that they [Russians] have made a decision to go forward with doing anything in space either. So what we found out: there was a capacity to launch a system in the space that could theoretically do something that was damaging [to satellites] had not happened yet. And my hope is it will not," he said.

France, Ukraine sign agreement on security guarantees
The signing ceremony was aired by the press service of the Elysee Palace
Moscow to participate in project to build high-speed railroad to St. Petersburg — mayor
Earlier, Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said the project will require over $6.5 bln from the federal budget
Biden gives instructions to begin dialogue with Russia over alleged anti-satellite weapon
"We've been closely monitoring this Russian activity, and we will continue to take it very seriously," the White House official added
Putin regrets that Russia did not start active actions in Ukraine earlier
Russia tried for a long time to resolve the conflict peacefully and relied on the honesty of its opponents, the president said
Press review: Hungary blocks new EU sanctions and NATO to bypass Trump threat to Kiev aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 16th
US must refrain from indiscriminate accusations over Navalny — Russian Foreign Ministry
The diplomatic agency suggested to wait for official forensic results
Part of Ukrainian battlegroup encircled near Donetsk, says DPR
The adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic added that the Ukrainian military is attempting to leave some positions and is sustaining casualties
Journalist Carlson says Moscow subway ‘nicer’ than in US
Moscow subway has no graffiti, no smells and no drug addicts, the journalist said
Public Observation Commission says no complaints received from Navalny’s colony
Commission Chairman Danila Gontar stressed that the colony’s condition fully complied with the requirements
FACTBOX: What is known about blogger Alexey Navalny's death
According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, the prisoner fell ill after a walk
Navalny felt fine during Thursday’s court session — court spokesperson
The Vladimir Region Court held a session on Alexey Navalny’s petition of appeal on February 13 and 15
Security guarantees needed for both Russia and Ukraine — Slovak PM
Robert Fico reiterated that he was against NATO membership for Ukraine
Russian diplomat calls West out for snap judgment in Navalny's death
"No forensic examination has been conducted yet but the West has already drawn conclusions," Maria Zakharova noted
Project of high-speed railroad connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg approved — Kremlin
"Details of the future document will be adjusted in the process," Dmitry Peskov added
Putin received report on Navalny’s death — Kremlin Spokesman
Previously, the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported that Alexey Navalny died in the penal colony after feeling sick shortly after the walk
Putin says Russia has archive documents which may lead Blinken to "failure"
Russian President warned US Secretary of State about a possible "failure" if he continues to speculate on the issue of the so-called Jewish pogroms
Inspection underway over Navalny’s death in prison
According to the statement, a set of investigative and operating procedures to establish all the circumstances of the incident is being implemented
There will be no sympathy for Nazis in Russia, says Putin
The President pointed out that anti-Russian-minded politicians in Ukraine grabbed power after the collapse of the Soviet Union "because they behaved brazenly and had support from abroad, primarily from the United States"
Russia ready to present evidence of US involvement in Il-76 crash to experts — diplomat
Performance data of the Patriot system that was used to shoot down the Russian plane give "grounds to suggest with a great degree of certainty that the crew of this particular air defense system included US citizens," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Israeli army’s casualties reach 571 since conflict escalated
According to the report, the army’s death toll in the Gaza ground operation has risen to 233
EU not to extend agreement on gas transit from Russia via Ukraine
The agreement on transit of Russian gas through Ukrainian territory expires at the end of 2024
Female Ukrainian troops increasingly being captured near Kremennaya, Svatovo — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the number of women serving in the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions is not yet known
US financial aid to Kiev to delay inevitable peace solution — US journalist
"Lindsey Graham’s latest scheme is convincing Republicans that it’s somehow better to loan Zelensky $60 billion, rather than give it to him. Some are falling for this. But it’s fraudulent," Tucker Carlson said
Ukrainian military admits retreat from Avdeyevka’s southeast
In recent days, Ukrainian military experts have been describing the situation in Avdeyevka as critical, drawing parallels with what was going on in Artyomovsk, where Ukraine sustained huge losses
Russian troops rescue group of refugees from Avdeyevka, Donetsk official says
Earlier, the media reported that the situation in Avdeyevka had deteriorated significantly for Ukrainian troops
Kiev displayed disregard to safe operation of civilian nuclear facilities — statement
"The Kiev regime continues its dangerous provocations against the Zaporozhye NPP and its satellite city of Energodar, where power plant personnel and their families live," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
West’s colonial past, present 'disgraceful,' Putin says
According to the Russian leader, "such a policy has become one of the main destabilizing factors in international relations, a barrier to the development of humanity"
Ball not in Russia’s court in terms of talks with Ukraine, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister point to Vladimir Zelensky’s decree banning talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government
Russian troops capitalizing on success in Donetsk area, says DPR
Yan Gagin commented on the appointment of Alexander Syrsky as Ukraine’s new commander-in-chief "who absolutely has no regard for casualties, as if he pursues the task of destroying as many Ukrainians as possible"
Russia against letting another Western representative into UN Security Council — Lavrov
"Unambiguously, the reform should eliminate historical injustice and grant fair representation to the countries of the world majority situated in Africa, Asia and Latin America," the Russian foreign minister said
White House claims new security threat related to Russia’s anti-satellite weapon project
"I'm limited by how much I can share about the specific nature of the threat. I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing," US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said
Russia convenes Arria-formula meeting on anti-terrorism on February 20
"Russia is convoking an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council member states to discuss an important question of how unilateral restrictive coercive measures affect anti-terrorism," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said
German chancellor announces 1.1 bln euro military aid package for Ukraine
According to Olaf Scholz, the package particularly includes 36 wheeled howitzers as well as 120,000 artillery shells, two new air defense systems and IRIS-T missiles
West targets Afghanistan in its geopolitical schemes — Russian security official
"The West planted a ticking time bomb by abandoning an enormous amount of weapons when it retreated [from Afghanistan]," Nikolay Patrushev added
Issue of German reparations to Poland closed — top diplomat
"The legal position is such that reparations cannot be received," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said
Western reaction to Navalny's death hypocritical — Russian Foreign Ministry
As the ministry noted, "there is no explanation other than all these reactions were prepared in advance"
Russia to bring another Ukrainian attack on Belgorod to UN Security Council — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that the attack "resulted in the death of civilians in Belgorod, including a child, as well as many injured"
US Congress drafts alternative bill on aid to Ukraine
Earlier, the US House of Representatives went on recess until the end of February without voting on a bill to provide financial aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Europe is losing dignity by obediently submitting to US — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that now "the European industry is literally being forced to choose between transferring operations overseas and ruin"
West seeking to create instability in South Caucasus — top Russian security official
According to Nikolay Patrushev, this led to "a rise in tensions in the related regions"
Russian envoy urges rights activists to condemn Kiev’s shelling of civilians
"Perhaps the video will finally compel the international human rights defenders to break their usual hypocritical silence regarding the barbaric shellings of Russian cities by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and condemn these crimes of the Zelenskiy regime," Russia’s permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said
Navalny resuscitated for more than half an hour — hospital
According to the report, Navalny felt unwell after a walk and passed out
Moscow hopes Bogota realizes danger posed by Colombian mercenaries in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that the issue of the open recruitment of mercenaries is in many ways tied to "Ukrainian embassies violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in the grossest way possible"
Ukrainian army resumes river crossing exercises near ZNPP — politician
Vladimir Rogov noted that last time the Ukrainian army held similar exercises in early 2023
Russia’s strikes hammer Ukrainian military-industrial sites over past week
Russian forces destroyed more than 1,820 Ukrainian troops and 134 weapons in the Donetsk area over the past week
Russian security official notes shifts in Afghanistan-based drug trafficking
Nikolay Patrushev pointed out that "the supplies of Afghan-made drugs along traditional routes are not diminishing"
US turns allies into unhappy pawns in neocolonial pursuit — Medvedev
According to the politician, revolutionary changes in geopolitics and the global economy mark the end of the era of a unipolar world order, making it clear that attempts by certain countries to establish a global monopoly are bound to fail
Federal Penitentiary Service sends commission to investigate Navalny’s death
The Federal Penitentiary Service in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region reported that Alexey Navalny felt sick shortly after the walk and almost immediately lost consciousness
Ecuador to send delegation to Moscow for talks on banana supply problems — ministry
"In the coming days, a delegations of Ecuadorian officials will depart to Moscow in order to resolve difficulties that were identified six months ago, when the authorities of Ecuador were informed about phytosanitary problems related to bananas," the ministry said in a statement
Russia stands for stability in world's key regions — speaker
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that Russia realized its responsibility for maintaining peace and security at the global and regional levels
Russian embassy protests to Austrian MFA over President der Bellen’s words about Navalny
Earlier, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen pinned the blame for Alexey Navalny’s death on the Russian leader
Over 60% of Russians spend half of their salary on food — research
More than 96% of the survey participants drew attention to the rise in food prices
France seeks to turn off the tap of information from Russia — embassy to Paris
The diplomatic mission pointed out that the French authorities were heading towards "establishing a ‘Ministry of Truth’ and were trying to authorize themselves to decide on behalf of their citizens what kind of information was suitable for them and which was not"
Russian Ambassador to Turkey confirms serious problems with bank transfers
"The necessary work to overcome the issues that have emerged is being conducted at the bilateral level," Alexey Erkhov said
Lavrov calls for ending colonial dependence of 17 territories
The Russian top diplomat called on responsible members of the world community to defend justice in global affairs
Ukrainian army officer sent to Avdeyevka claims that his brigade was encircled
Rodion Kudryashov said that the situation was "critical in some places"
Putin says Carlson who opted for tactics of patient listener is "dangerous man"
Russian President explained that he imagined Carlson "would behave in an aggressive manner and would ask so-called sharp questions", but "surprisingly for a Western journalist, he was patient"
Avdeyevka on brink of being taken by Russian forces — White House
In the last few days, military experts have been calling the situation in Avdeyevka critical, comparing it to Artyomovsk
Russian forces destroy over 15,000 tanks in Ukraine operation, top brass reports
Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks and gained advantageous positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Federal Penitentiary Service reports Navalny’s death in prison
"All necessary resuscitation procedures have been carried out without any positive results. The ambulance crew pronounced the convict dead. The cause of death is being established," the statement said
Slovak PM calls Russian withdrawal from Donbass and Crimea 'absolutely unrealistic'
Robert Fico opined that there is no military solution to the conflict in Ukraine
Russian forces strike Ukrainian aircraft engine-, ammo-producing plants over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day
West violated human rights under pretext of counter-terrorism — Russia’s UN mission
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Zabolotskaya recalled secret CIA prisons, including those in the European Union, as well as the brutal conditions and torture in prisons in Iraq and Afghanistan, "which the Western military put on film to brag to friends"
Russian forces strike Motor Sich aircraft engine factory in Zaporozhye
According to Vladimir Rogov, after the Russian troops struck the factory’s industrial site, Ukrainian security forces have been carrying out raids in the city
No health complaints from Navalny — local public monitoring commission
Chairman Danila Gontar added that representatives of the commission planned to visit the penal colony in late January but failed to secure a quorum
NATO Secretary General urges Russia to establish facts of Navalny's death
"NATO and allies have called for his immediate release for a long time," Jens Stoltenberg noted
Russian forces spot, begin hunt for Vampire MLRS crew that shelled Belgorod
According to the source, an operation is underway to eliminate it
West will never disclose truth about its criminal biological experiments — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that the West's impunity violated many international agreements, including conventions on human rights and biological and chemical safety
West uses terrorists to topple undesired governments — Russia’s UN mission
Accordig to Maria Zabolotskaya, terrorism is thriving and spreading in regions where significant foreign interference in internal affairs is taking place
Lycavitos ship, attacked by Houthis, owned by Greek company — TV
The Greek television said that Ansar Allah claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened in the Gulf of Aden on Thursday afternoon
Ukraine reduced to 'global beggar' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that "Ukraine, which did inherit the richest industrial capacity from the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union, has turned into perhaps the poorest country"
Ukrainian army’s withdrawal from Avdeyevka is question of time, Ukrainian expert opines
The head of the Ukrainian Center for Military Legal Studies, Alexander Musienko said that the retreat of Ukrainian units is "the only scenario that can be implemented in order to save strength"
Number of people wounded in recent Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod rises to 19
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added that four people were sent to Moscow for treatment
Republika Srpska would lose its identity if it joined NATO — president
"The absurdity is that NATO now expects us to agree to join, to become members of this alliance of our own free will. As Serbs, we cannot agree to that," Milorad Dodik said
Russia ready to built high-speed railroads — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that this is "a fundamentally different level of technologies and transport services, modern jobs and advance competences, new opportunities for citizens and our regions"
IN BRIEF: Special op, preferable US president and 'our man' Blinken — Putin’s interview
Russian President also shared his impressions from the recent interview to US journalist Tucker Carlson
US House of Representatives takes pause until February 28, aid to Kiev still not approved
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates slammed the decision, made by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), as "running away for an early vacation"
FACTBOX: Key facts about latest series of explosions in Ukraine
A nationwide air raid alert was announced across Ukraine and remained in effect for more than two hours
Press review: Russia open to Ukraine talks as West fuels fire and Israel, Hamas at impasse
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, February 15th
Putin praises T-90 tank as the best in world
The president noted that any hardware got outdated with time
Media reports alleging 'Russia’s plans for nuclear weapons in space' US ploy — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov underlined that "it's clear that the White House, rightly or wrongly, is trying to push Congress to vote on the appropriations bill"
Moscow to host 'For Freedom of Nations' forum against neo-colonialism
The event will be held in the House of Unions in central Moscow on February 15 and 16
Talks on Ukraine meaningless if surrender is to be discussed — Scholz
"Diplomatic efforts have been underway for a long time," the German Chancellor said, pointing to "talks involving representatives of the whole world" in Davos, Jeddah, Copenhagen and Malta
No point in NATO any longer — Putin
NATO is now only a tool of Washington's foreign policy, Russian President said
Putin describes Ukraine as artificial state
"We have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," the Russian President said
Many weapons supplied to Kiev end up in terrorists’ hands — Russia’s UN mission
The diplomat described the Kiev regime as a "corrupt black hole"
Russian forces extend hand of surrender to trapped Ukrainian troops near Donetsk
Igor Kimakovsky said that that the Ukrainian side had earlier deployed a brigade of new recruits near Donetsk
Western statements regarding Navalny’s death unacceptable — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that there had been no information from the medics and the forensics
Kiev to be unable to use NATO airstrips for deployment of F-16 planes — Air Force
Previously, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that planes, provided to Ukraine, will become a legitimate target for Russian forces, regardless of where they take off from
Musk says US schools realizing Orwell’s bad dream
The famous writer's quote said that "the most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history"
Russia exhausts reserve of kind gestures toward West — Lavrov
"Relations will be restored someday. When this will happen does not depend on us," the Russian top diplomat pointed out
Ukrainian military says losing Avdeyevka is just ‘a matter of time’ — WP
The armed forces of Ukraine said partial withdrawal of troops from the city had already begun
Abolition of veto power in UN impossible — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that it will turn the UN into "a useless structure, just like the League of Nations, which will only additionally fuel the confrontation"
Putin promises domestic defense industry a lot of work in coming years
The Russian leader noted that the defense industry "needs to meet the needs of today and needs to restore all strategic reserves"
West brainwashes other countries with Zelensky 'peace formula' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that this formula was not worth a dime, and this was clear to everyone
Six killed, twenty wounded: aftermath of Belgorod shelling attack
Following telemedical consultations, a decision was made to send four wounded individuals to Moscow for treatment
Air defense coalition created at meeting in Ramstein, Ukrainian Defense Ministry said
According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, 15 countries have joined the air defense coalition
US society lives in total informational blockade, Putin’s interview revealed this — Lavrov
"They are being fed an internal narrative - first and foremost, of the Democratic Party," the Russian foreign minister added
Bank of Russia retains key rate at 16% per annum
"The Bank of Russia’s monetary policy is set to solidify disinflation processes unfolding in the national economy," the regulator said
Natural population decline in Russia in 2023 shrinks by 17.4% — statistics
According to Rosstat, over the 12 months of 2023, 1.265 million children were born, 1.306 million people died
