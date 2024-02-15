Security guarantees needed for both Russia and Ukraine — Slovak PM

BRATISLAVA, February 15. /TASS/. In order to have the conflict in Ukraine resolved as quickly as possible, both Russia and Ukraine should be given security guarantees, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in an interview with the hlavnespravy.sk news portal.

"As far as the [future] process to reconcile Russia and Ukraine is concerned, it would be fair to say that it will be painful for both sides. They both need security guarantees: someone should provide guarantees to Ukraine and someone - to Russia," Fico said. "The West deceived Russia saying that NATO will not expand."

In his words, Russia is fighting for security guarantees. "They feel like they have none at this point," the premier added.

He reiterated that he was against NATO membership for Ukraine. In his opinion, in order to resolve the conflict "both Russia and Ukraine should be satisfied."

"Ukraine needs to feel secure. Russia needs guarantees that there will be no more NATO expansion," Fico said.