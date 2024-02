LONDON, February 15. /TASS/. The Royal Navy’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported another attack on a vessel near the Yemeni coast.

According to its information, the incident took place near the port of Aden. "UKMTO has received a report of an incident 85NM east of Aden, Yemen. Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the agency said in a statement. No additional details have been provided.