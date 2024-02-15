Armenian law presents no obstacle to concluding peace treaty — government

YEREVAN, February 15. /TASS/. Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian legislation hinders the conclusion of a peace treaty does not correspond to reality, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the Armenian government.

"A number of Baku's statements about Armenia's legislative framework are a violation of our country's sovereignty and interference in our internal affairs. There is no provision in Armenian legislation that prevents the implementation of a peace agreement. This is not only a political opinion but also an expert assessment," he said.

On February 14, Azerbaijani media reported that President Ilham Aliyev said that, "if Armenia does not bring its legislation into a normal state, there will be no peace agreement."

Earlier, Pashinyan also denied accusations that he initiated the adoption of a new constitution to fulfill Azerbaijan's precondition for signing a peace treaty.

The Armenian opposition asserts that the government's statements on the adoption of a new constitution are also driven by Turkish and Azerbaijani demands. In particular, according to Pashinyan's critics, the government is seeking to amend the country’s fundamental law to remove a reference to Armenia's Declaration of Independence, adopted in 1990. The declaration proclaims the incorporation of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and also mentions the genocide of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire in 1915.