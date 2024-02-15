At least 13 civilians killed in Israeli air force strikes on south Lebanon

BEIRUT, February 15. /TASS/. At least 13 civilians were killed in the Israeli air force’s strikes on south Lebanon, a source in the local office of the Lebanese Red Cross told TASS.

At least eight people were killed in an Israeli drone attack on the city of Nabatieh.

"The death toll may grow even further, considering that more bodies may still be trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building," the source said, adding that the majority of victims were members of the same family.

Earlier, the Janoubia news portal said that a five-year-old boy was pulled from the rubble alive.

In addition to the Nabatieh tragedy, five people were killed by Israeli strikes on Aadchit and al-Sawana.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah miltia said on its Telegram channel that three of its members, fighting in support of the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, have been killed.

At least 52 civilian residents of southern Lebanon have been killed since October 8, 2023. Hezbollah units lost 216 members over the reported period.