Germans no longer see Russia as main threat — Munich Conference’s report

BERLIN, February 12. /TASS/. Russia has gone down to seventh place on the list of major security threats to Germany from the very top, where it was in 2023, as follows from the annual report of the Munich Security Conference, presented in Berlin.

According to the forum's report, last year Germans considered Russia to be number one threat to German security. Now it has taken only seventh place. It has been displaced by the fears over mass migration and terrorist threats from radicalized Muslims.

A similar change has occurred in the perception of security threats by the residents of the G7 countries. Ostensible threats from Russia are in fourth place in the current report, while a year ago they topped the list.

The Munich Conference's list of top security threats is based on surveys of representatives of 12 countries, including the G7 and BRICS countries, excluding Russia. A total of 1,000 respondents were polled in each of the countries in question. The polls were conducted online between October 24 and November 16, 2023.

The Munich Conference was founded in 1962 by German publisher Ewald von Kleist as a meeting of representatives of defense agencies of NATO member countries. Since 1999, it has been attended by politicians and military officers from Central and East European states, as well as business representatives. The forum traditionally hosts numerous informal and face-to-face meetings of politicians who discuss new initiatives in the field of security policy. In 2024, the conference will be held from February 16 to 18.