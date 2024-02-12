US national security aide John Kirby gets promotion

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby will be promoted to a new position of Assistant to the President of the United States, Associated Press reported citing sources in the administration.

According to the report, Kirby will be appointed White House national security communications adviser and will receive his own staff who will oversee the exchange of information between various departments, acting separately from the National Security Council.

Additionally, Kirby will be promoted to Assistant to the President of the United States. The agency emphasized that despite the new position, Kirby will continue to speak at regular briefings for reporters at the White House.