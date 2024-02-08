US, UK launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen — TV

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The US and UK forces have carried out a series of airstrikes on positions of Yemen's Houthi rebel movement Ansar Allah, the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

At least three airstrikes hit the area of the Ras Isa port in Yemen’s Al Hudaydah Governorate on the Red Sea coast. The channel did not give any information about possible casualties, injuries or damage.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would conduct strikes on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli vessels from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceases its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November of last year.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, US officials announced the formation of an international coalition and the preparation of Operation Prosperity Guardian to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. On the night of January 12, US and UK forces launched strikes using aircraft, ships and submarines against Yemeni rebel movement targets in a number of cities, including Sanaa and Hodeidah. The targets included missile sites, UAVs and the Houthis’ radar stations.