Swedish prosecutors hand over Nord Stream sabotage investigation files to Germany

STOCKHOLM, February 7. /TASS/. Swedish prosecutors after closure of the preliminary investigation into the sabotage acts at the Nord Stream pipelines handed over material to Germany, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

"We have had good cooperation with several countries, above all Denmark and Germany, where we have continuously shared information and status reports. We have had in-depth cooperation with the investigation conducted by the German authorities. Within the framework of this legal cooperation, we have been able to hand over material that can be used as evidence in the German investigation," Public Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist who led the investigation was quoted as saying.

The prosecutor refused to provide any comments to media, including on "any suspected persons in the Swedish investigation" due to "the secrecy that prevails in international legal cooperation." The investigation was closed as "Swedish jurisdiction does not apply," the statement said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case in connection with the incident based on charges of international terrorism.

Ljungqvist told TASS earlier that Swedish prosecutors did not see the need to cooperate with Russia in the investigation. In the preliminary investigation, Sweden was not focused on those who committed the sabotage act, but on ruling out that the kingdom was used in any way as a platform for it, he noted.