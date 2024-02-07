Azerbaijan to hold early presidential election

BAKU, February 7. /TASS/. Voters in Azerbaijan will go to polls to elect president in an early vote on Wednesday.

Seven candidates are vying for the post, including incumbent leader Ilham Aliyev, who is running for his fifth term. Experts agree that Aliyev’s popularity has peaked after he reinstated Baku’s control over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Observers and experts expect a high voter turnout on February 7 which has been declared a day off in the republic. Polling stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time (4:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. GMT - TASS).