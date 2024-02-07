US congressmen hail Carlson’s plans to interview Putin as real journalism

WASHINGTON, February 7. /TASS/. Republican congressmen lauded US journalist Tucker Carlson’s announcement that he will soon be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin as real journalism.

"This is what real journalism looks like from Tucker Carlson," US House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) wrote on her page on X. According to the US congresswoman, Elon Musk, the owner of X, is protecting free speech and free press by allowing Carlson to interview the Russian leader.

Republican Matt Gaetz, from Florida, also welcomed the idea of interviewing Putin as "real journalism" as he commented on a video announcement posted by Carlson.

In it, the US journalist announced plans to interview Putin soon. He said that he had paid for his trip to Russia himself and that anyone can watch "the entire thing shot live to tape and unedited" on his website. His announcement has been viewed more than 40 million times.

Carlson arrived in Russia last weekend. Back in September, he said that his attempt to interview Putin was thwarted by the US government.