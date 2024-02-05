US, NATO fueling conflict in Ukraine by supplying weapons — Moldova’s ex-president

CHISINAU, February 5. /TASS/. The United States and NATO are seeking to fuel the conflict in Ukraine by means of supplying weapons to Kiev, Vladimir Voronin, leader of the Party of Communists and Moldova’s former president (2001-2009), said.

"America and NATO’s direct interference is seen, as they are arming Ukraine and fueling such aggression as war. That is why it must be stopped as soon as possible, he said in an interview with Moldova’s Cinema television channel.

He stressed that Ukraine "is a very peace-loving nation." "This war was not started by the Ukrainian people. They yielded to the provocations and things have unfolded to a scale where it is hard to stop. But by some means this needs to be stopped. And again, we are speaking about the Americans and Europeans, who do not demonstrate any interest. They have turned Ukraine into a testing ground for their weapons or a firing range for utilizing old weapons at the expense of those who supply them," he said.

Earlier, Voronin demanded Moldova’s leadership order the country’s intelligence to clarify the situation with Moldovan nationals fighting on the part of Ukraine’s army. He recalled that mercenary activities were prohibited by Moldovan law and could be used as a reason to strip such people of Moldovan citizenship.