BRICS emerges as fresh avenue for strengthening Ethiopian-Russian ties — ambassador

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. BRICS will become a new platform to develop relations between Ethiopia and Russia, as stated by Ethiopian Ambassador to Moscow Cham Ugala Uriat at the Russian-Ethiopian business forum at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Russia.

"Last week there was a big meeting of sherpas and sous-sherpas of BRICS. Thus, BRICS will become another platform where we (Ethiopia and Russia - TASS) will be able to explore our relations," the ambassador said.

He noted that diplomatic and political relations between Ethiopia and Russia are very strong. "These relations should be supported by economic relations," the diplomat said. "There are many opportunities that we can work on and strengthen our economic relations. So we welcome it."

The first meeting of the sherpas and sous-sherpas of the BRICS countries within the framework of the Russian presidency, which also included representatives of the countries that became full-fledged members of the association on January 1, 2024, took place on January 30 - February 1 in Moscow.

The BRICS Group has gone through two waves of expansion since its founding in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original cohort, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members were invited to join the association at once - Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, but at the end of December Argentina refused to join. BRICS has been a ten-member organization since January 1.