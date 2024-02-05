US Senate presents bill on additional funding, including assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 5. /TASS/. The US Senate presented a compromise bill to allocate additional funding in the 2024 fiscal year (started on October 1, 2023), combining funds for tightening border controls on the southern border, assistance to Ukraine and Israel. The document was published on the website of the US legislative body.

According to the document, the additional allocations are to exceed $118 billion. Of this, the senators propose to use $60.06 billion to support Ukraine, $14.1 billion to support Israel, and $20.23 billion to ensure the security of the border with Mexico.

US President Joe Biden supported the bill proposed by the US Senate to allocate additional funding in the 2024 fiscal year (started on October 1, 2023 in the US) which combines funds to tighten border controls and support Ukraine and Israel. "Now we’ve reached an agreement on a bipartisan national security deal that includes the toughest and fairest set of border reforms in decades. "I strongly support it," Biden said in a statement, released by the White House press service.

The US President also called on legislators to quickly approve the initiative. "I urge Congress to come together and swiftly pass this bipartisan agreement. Get it to my desk so I can sign it into law immediately," he said.

