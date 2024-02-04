{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace two times in past day

One shelling attack on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area two times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, two times during the day."

He also said that during the past day, one shelling attack on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Energy cooperation, grain corridor, Gaza to be on agenda of Putin’s visit to Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that presidents have regular contacts
US congressmen to vote on $17.6 bln aid for Israel without addressing funds to Ukraine
The US House of Representatives plans to vote on the bill next week, the chamber’s speaker Mike Johnson said
Russia requests UNSC meeting over US strikes on Syria, Iraq — mission
It is expected to be held on February 5
US should be ready to deter both Russia and China over next decade — official
US National Nuclear Security Administration Jill Hruby told that Russia has been demonstrating "destabilizing behavior"
Ilyushin to manufacture civilian modification of II-76MD-90A transport plane
The company’s managing director Daniil Brenerman said that now working on the civilian certification of this plane
No hopes for impartial reaction from UN, ICRC to shelling attack on Lisiichansk — LPR
Viktoria Serdyukova said that she will write letters both to the ICRC and the UNN
EU’s ultimatum to Orban: support aid to Ukraine or lose voting rights
According to the newspaper, it was essential for the EU to settle the matter unanimously to prevent a dangerous precedent of a potential split in the EU
Ukrainian army unlikely to defeat Russia with Western weapons, US expert says
Mark Episkopos added that more weapons supplies "risk putting Kiev and its Western partners in an even more precarious military position"
Achieving self-sufficiency crucial for sovereignty — Putin
The president emphasized that Russia will turn into a decrepit and worthless country unless it defends its own people
Fifteen killed after Ukrainian shelling attack on bakery in Lugansk region
As the LPR official stated, several dozen people may be under the rubble
Press review: US, Iran pull punches while striking back and China inching closer to Taiwan
Top stories from the Russian press on February, 1st
Russian air defense repels Ukraine’s attack on settlement in Zaporozhye Region
No casualties or damage were reported.
Jordan denies reports of its air force’s involvement in US strikes on Iraq
The military official "dismissed the allegations as unfounded"
Russian defense industry made real breakthrough during special military operation — Putin
"The workers of all the country’s defense enterprises have proven that they are worthy of our great ancestors," the head of state noted
Medvedev says NATO 'playing with fire' with latest military exercises
The politician stressed that Russia doesn’t plan to attack any of the bloc’s members
US ups risks of conflict on Korean Peninsula, senior Russian diplomat says
Andrey Rudenko noted that, although Moscow and Seoul’s opinions on the source of tensions diverge, it is important to keep the channels of communication open
EU foreign ministers make no decision on arms deliveries to Kiev at informal meeting
The discussions will continue at the February 19 ministerial meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told
Iran's spiritual leader orders to avoid direct military confrontation with US — newspaper
According to the sources, Iran's armed forces have been put "on the highest alert," ballistic missiles have been deployed along the border with Iraq, and air defense systems have been activated
US conducts more strikes in Yemen, destroys Houthis' six missiles — CENTCOM
US forces identified the cruise missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region
Activity of Ukrainian forces in Kherson area decreasing — governor
Vladimir Saldo said that Ukrainian troops are opting for the use of combat drones, including against civilian infrastructure
US military base in Syria comes under attack — report
The report didn’t say who fired the rockets
US, UK strike 30 targets in Yemen — CNN
The targets include command and control, an underground weapons storage facility, as well as other weapons used by the Houthi to target international shipping lanes, one official said
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Production of tanks in Russia grew fivefold — Putin
The head of state also noted that the production of in infantry fighting vehicles increased more than 3.5 times
Russian ministry expects launch of visa-free group travel with India in 2024
E-visa to Russia for citizens of 55 countries and visa-free travel in groups with China and Iran were launched 2023 year
Russian deputy foreign minister Rudenko discusses Ukraine situation in Seoul — MFA
The South Korean side informed about its position on "Russia’s military cooperation with North Korea", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea reported
Zelensky wants to sack Zaluzhny because of his secret talks with West — Hersh
Commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, says journalist, talks about the possibility of a ceasefire and peace process
US journalist Tucker Carlson says Washington obstructed his plans to interview Putin
The former Fox News host lamented that nobody in the US news media had defended him, whereas he insisted that had a right to hear what the Russian leader says about the Ukrainian conflict
Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan to hold talks in February on establishing communication line
According to the Kazakh leader, this will not only create an alternative route for transit traffic in the Eurasian space, but also significantly strengthen the position of the Eurasian Economic Union in data logistics at the global level
Drone damages communications facilities in borderline Kursk Region — governor
The emergency services will begin repairs as soon as possible, Roman Starovoit said
Ukrainian army recruiters break into houses, use drones to entrap evaders — eyewitnesses
People targeted by the recruiters’ dragnet have even resorted to building rough dugout shelters in the woods, a resident of the region said
Press review: Skeptic Hungary waives veto to pass Kiev aid and West vows more Ukraine arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 2nd
Vast majority of Russians want to help Donbass, Putin convinced
The Russian leader also expressed confidence that both Crimeans and all of Russia wanted Crimea's return to the Motherland
BRICS’ credibility growing as world not willing to live by G7 dogma — Brazilian adviser
According to Celso Amorim, the association is a real force in the world and that the world cannot remain the way the Group of Seven wants it to be any longer
French military believes Russian military transport plane downed by Patriot system — AP
The Western official said it’s almost certain that the missile was fired from Ukrainian territory
French politician compares Macron's comments on nuclear weapons to treason
The leader of the French Patriots party Florian Philippot said that "In fact, this is handing them over to the EU: it means that we could use them tomorrow, for example, in the event of a war between Poland or Latvia and Russia"
UK backs US right to respond to attacks
The UK government spokesman told the Sky News TV channel that the UK have long condemned Iran's destabilising activity throughout the region, including its political, financial and military support to a number of militant groups
Germany is destroying its automobile industry, Putin says
"We should help them somehow," the Russian President added with a smile
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 30 times over 24 hours
There have been no reports of any victims among civilians
Search and rescue operation in Lisichansk over — Russian emergencies ministry
LPR head Leonid Pasechnik has declared a day of mourning
Сosmonaut Oleg Kononenko beats world record for most time spent in space
Kononenko surpassed the achievement of Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka who spent 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes and 48 seconds in space over the course of five missions
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42 mcm via Sudzha
The request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side
Nangolo Mbumba sworn in as Namibia’s new president
Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was appointed Vice President
China, India, UAE to be prior countries in developing inbound tourism in Russia — document
According to the document, by 2030 the implementation of the concept presented will result in the annual flow of 16 mln foreign tourists
Severodvinsk hosts ceremony of withdrawal of Prince Pozharsky submarine — top brass
The ceremony was supervised by Russian Navy Commander Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov
Fire at Russian refinery in Volgograd caused by drone - governor
There were no casualties as a result of the incident
Netanyahu says Israel is not ready for deal with Hamas at any cost
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel had its redlines and it would not end the war in the Gaza Strip and would not release thousands of terrorists from Israeli prisons.
Russia's ‘in-kind’ response to possible confiscation of assets holding West back — expert
Attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets intensify the processes of de-globalization and fragmentation of the international financial space, Head of BKF Bank's analysis department Maxim Osadchiy noted
Ukrainian forces lose up to 1,825 servicemen, six tanks in Krasny Liman area
Air defenses intercept two drones over Bryansk Region
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Kiev regime’s used a fixed-wind drone
Iraqi military spokesman warns US attacks could have ‘horrible’ consequences for country
The airstrikes are a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and undermine the government's efforts to stabilize the situation inside the country, said Yahya Rasool, a spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces
Iraqi government slams US strikes on Iraqi territory as act of aggression
Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said that the international coalition, "has deviated from its duties and the mandate given to it"
Russian MFA says Russia won’t invade Ukraine, blames US for ‘aggressive plans’
Maria Zakharova said it was "absurd" to say Russia nurtured any aggressive plans about Ukraine
Russian watchdog concerned about tainted bananas from Ecuador
If no effective measures are taken by Ecuador, the authority will have to move to the second stage of restrictive measures, the press service said
Biden ineligible to be elected US president if born in Israel — Russian diplomat
During a visit to Tel Aviv, the US president said that he was born in Israel, but according to open sources Biden was born on November 20, 1942 in Pennsylvania in the US
In Ukraine vs Russia case in The Hague Kiev put itself in the dock — Russian MFA
"The case ‘fabricated’ by Ukraine has fallen apart: all Ukrainian claims to the effect that Russia had allegedly violated the Convention and abused it to justify the beginning of the special military operation were completely rejected by the court," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Russia’s advanced MiG-35 fighter jet to use cutting-edge weapons
ll the systems of the MiG-35 aircraft have been developed and produced domestically
Dwelling house, gas pipeline damaged in Belgorod Region in shelling by Ukrainian troops
No one was hurt, said the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov
Israel approves terms of deal with Hamas, reached in Paris — Qatar
Qatari Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Majed al-Ansari emphasized that at this point, the parties to the conflict have been discussing via mediators the concept of the deal, but its details are yet to be coordinated
EU considers situation in Middle East critical after US strikes — foreign policy chief
It calls for de-escalation
Russia worried over escalated tensions on Korean Peninsula — Foreign Ministry
The Russian side expressed the intention to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with North Korea in accordance with the norms of international law, said in a statement
Namibian president Hage Geingob passes away at 82
His duties will be taken over by Acting President Nangolo Mbumba
US, UK forces conduct strikes on 36 targets in Yemen — joint statement
According to the document, strikes were conducted across 13 locations in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping transiting the Red Sea
IDF conducts raid on Hamas compound in southern Gaza Strip
IDF troops killed seven Hamas terrorists
Putin expresses condolences over death of Namibian president
Hage Geingob passed away on February 4 at the age of 82
Press review: EU barking at Russia louder than real bite and Zaluzhny sacking rumors swirl
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 31st
Volgograd oil refinery operating as usual — Lukoil
The fire at a pipeline of Lukoil’s oil refinery in Volgograd has been extinguished
Death toll from Ukraine’s strike on Lisichansk up to 28
The Russian Emergencies Ministry have rescued 10 people
US, UK conduct strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen — Al Masirah TV
There was no information about possible casualties
British minister says new strikes on Yemen proportionate
This is not an escalation, latest strikes have further degraded the Houthis’ capabilities, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said
Iraq slams US statements of alleged coordination of attacks as falsification
Iraqi government spokesman Basem al-Awadi said that Washington's claims in this regard were "false and aimed at misleading the international public."
US airstrikes on Iraq, Syria aimed at escalating conflict further — Russian MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States has been deliberately attempting to get the region’s major nations dragged into conflict
Canada may give 1970s rockets to Ukraine instead of disposing them — TV
According to the CBC channel, the ministry is now considering the issue of their transfer to Kiev
Russia lodges protest about Estonia’s plans to rebury Soviet servicemen — Foreign Ministry
"This act will certainly get a response," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized
EU demonizing Russia to justify funds allocated to Kiev — Kremlin spokesman
The sum of 50 billion euro that has been allocated to Kiev "on the one hand, is not very big for the European Union, but, on the other hand, it is quite sizable amid the crises in the economies of the EU member countries", said Dmitry Peskov
Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted
Former Russian lawmaker Ponomarev charged with high treason — FSB
Since 2014 Ponomarev has been actively supporting the Kiev regime and publicly condemning Crimea’s reunification with Russia
US, UK deliver second series of strikes on Yemen in 24 hours — Al Masirah
Yemen’s capital Sanaa was intensively attacked, according to the media outlet
EU money will go to support bankrupt Ukrainian state — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister explained that according to a number of Western experts, "the Ukrainian economy is connected to a life-support machine"
US supplies to Ukraine to not affect special military op course — Kremlin
All goals will be achieved, said Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Israel delivers new airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF
Apart from that according to the IDF, following air raid alarm sirens in a number of areas in northern Israel, "a number of launches that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory were identified."
Sandu keeping Moldovans from voting in Russian presidential election — Dodon
Russia requested last November that polling stations for the Russian presidential election be opened in Moldova, where more than 200,000 Russian citizens live
Former Aidar battalion commander detained in Kiev
Sergey Melnichuk is a member of the Ukrainian parliament
Canada seizes Russia-owned An-124 aircraft to hand it over to Ukraine, says Trudeau
An An-124 Ruslan cargo aircraft, owned by Russia’s Volga-Dnepr air carrier and chartered by the Canadian government, landed in Toronto on February 27, 2022, carrying a cargo of Covid tests from China
Russia to demonstrate Checkmate, MiG-35 mockups in Saudi Arabia
Other exhibits include upgraded Il-76MD-90A airlifter painted in new corporate UAC colors
Russia rolls out newest anti-drone mini-missile at exhibition in Riyadh
New small-scale missile for the Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile system was presented abroad for the first time
Putin, General Staff discuss drones-related problems
The President noted that from his daily contacts with the soldiers, who fight at the front line, he drew a conclusion about the importance of drones
US Central Command says Iran’s elite force poses direct threat to Americans
Washington will continue to take action and do whatever is necessary to protect citizens of the country, said General Michael Kurilla, the commander of the US Central Command
Missiles in desert. What is known about overnight US airstrike on Iraq and Syria?
Iran’s intelligence ministry says Mossad agents in 28 countries exposed
The ministry also gained "data on secret military facilities, weapons factories, and strategic civilian infrastructure" in Israel
Russian weapons superior to NATO counterparts, Putin says
"Our defense industry demonstrates a very good both pace and quality of work," the Russian leader underscored
Israel exterminates 17 out of 24 Hamas battalions in Gaza Strip — PM
Benjamin Netanyahu said that "The majority of remaining battalions are operating in the southern Gaza Strip and Rafah and we will get them as well."
Russian forces improve positions on frontline in Krasny Liman area over week
Units from Battlegroup Center repelled three attacks by assault units of Ukraine’s armed forces and the Azov battalion
Putting Sarmat ICBM systems into combat among Russian military's top priorities in 2024
Based on experts’ estimates, the RS-28 Sarmat is capable of delivering a MIRVed warhead weighing up to 10 tons to any location worldwide both over the North and South Poles
Russia says two Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Krasny Liman area
The enemy's losses were up to 270 servicemen
Ukraine receives two more air defense systems — President Zelensky
According to Zelensky, Ukraine’s authorities have been working on the supplies on these systems at various level for months
Lisichansk shelled with Western weapons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian armed forces have completely evolved into a terrorist organization, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
Zaluzhny reports about situation around Avdeyevka to Zelensky
The general headquarters meeting came amid rampant media speculation that Zaluzhny could be dismissed today
Death toll from Chile forest fires up to 46
According to authorities, the wildfires have affected more than 40,000 hectares
Ukrainian army loses up to 95 troops in south Donetsk area — battlegroup East
The enemy also lost a radar system, an ATV, a Fury reconnaissance drone, Spokesman for Russia’s battlegroup East Alexander Gordeyev told
