Number of people injured in strike on US base in Middle East rises to 34

DUBAI, January 29. /TASS/. The number of victims in an attack on one of the US military bases in the Middle East has increased to 34, Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera reported citing an American military official.

"The number of people injured in the attack on our forces in Jordan has risen to 34," he said. According to another TV channel source, Washington is "working to identify the armed group" that carried out the attack.

Earlier, the White House press service published a statement by US President Joe Biden, which stated that on January 27, three American military personnel were killed and many were injured as a result of a drone attack on American forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the border with Syria. According to the US leader, the attack was committed by Iran-backed radical armed groups operating in Syria and Iraq.