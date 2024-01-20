Several people including US nationals injured in rocket strike at military base in Iraq

CAIRO, January 20. /TASS/. Several people, including US nationals were injured in the rocket strike at the Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, Baghdad Today reported.

According to the report, several Iraqi servicemen and two Americans from the base maintenance staff were injured in the attack. The US nationals sustained light injuries, the report specifies.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief Spokesman Yahya Rasoul confirmed that one Iraqi serviceman was injured in the attack, adding that damage was caused to the headquarters building of the 29th Brigade, deployed at the base.

Previously, the media reported that the Al-Asad airbase, used by the international coalition forces, was attacked by more than 20 rockets. According to Al Hadath, Shia militias are responsible for the attack.

Previously, Shia militias warned the US that they will increase the number of armed operations in Syria and Iraq, because "Washington continues supporting the Israeli army, which kills civilians in the Gaza Strip and in south Lebanon.".