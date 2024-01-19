Iran, Pakistan discuss return of ambassadors — Iranian foreign ministry

BEIRUT, January 19. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, discussed the issue of the return of ambassadors, the Mehr news agency reported, citing an Iranian foreign ministry official.

"The Iranian and Pakistani foreign ministers held a very useful phone call to bring the relations to a higher level," the agency quoted him as saying. He also said that the two top diplomats began to discuss possibilities for the return of ambassadors.

On January 16, Iran struck two Jaish al-Zolm headquarters in Pakistan with missiles and drones. The Pakistani foreign ministry condemned the strike as a violation of the country’s airspace, which could result in serious consequences.

On the following day, Pakistan decided to recall its Ambassador Mudassir Tipu from Tehran and said that Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam, who was in Iran at the moment, was not welcome to return to Islamabad.

On January 18, the Pakistani foreign ministry said that in the course of an anti-terrorist operation the country’s armed forces had delivered strikes on extremists’ shelters in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province. According to local authorities, nine people, including four children, were killed.