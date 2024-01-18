Security situation in CAR improving with support of Russian instructors — ambassador

NAIROBI, January 18. /TASS/. The security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) is improving thanks to the country's army which is getting assistance from Russian instructors, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Alexander Bikantov said in an interview with TASS.

"The security situation in the country is slowly getting better. Mainly due to the ability of the CAR government army, getting consultative assistance from Russian instructors, to promptly respond to threats and successfully eliminate them," the diplomat said, adding that security challenges did still remain.

According to the ambassador, the escalation of conflicts in the CAR's neighboring states has a negative impact on the situation in the border areas and plays a role in the activity of the remaining illegal armed groups in these zones and the influx of refugees.

"The country is being assisted by states that it deems 'allies': Russia and Rwanda. A certain limited contribution is also made by MINUSCA (UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic - TASS). The peacekeeping mission includes multinational contingents on a rotational basis, including those from Morocco," the ambassador explained.

He added that the elimination of illegal armed groups in the Central African Republic goes hand-in-hand with a political settlement, including disarmament and rehabilitation of former militants. "However, in practice, only those groups that have been defeated or strongly weakened by the government army with the support of Russian instructors give up the armed struggle. Our role here is a key one and we have things to be proud of," the diplomat summed up.

He emphasized that progress on that track allowed the CAR authorities to better the economic situation in the country and develop infrastructure therein, as well as attract foreign loans and investment.