Events in Ukraine, its future defense needs cannot be predicted — Hungarian minister

BUDAPEST, January 17. /TASS/. Hungary believes that the European Union should not authorize financial aid to the Kiev government for the period until 2027, because future events in the country and the needs of its armed forces cannot be forecasted with certainty, Hungarian Minister responsible for European Union affairs Janos Boka said

In an interview with Italy’s Corriere della Sera, Boka recalled that the European Commission had suggested amending the EU budget for 2024 to include financial aid to Ukraine worth 50 billion euro. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the decision during the latest EU summit in Brussels. In his opinion, Ukraine’s needs should be reviewed and financed on an annual basis, and funds should come from non-budgetary sources.

"Future developments and Ukraine’s needs cannot be forecasted for the period of four years," Boka said, publishing excerpts from the interview on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

In his opinion, "a more conservative planning process is required, with shorter periods of financing." At the end of every period, the decision needs to be reviewed and approved again, he added.

In his words, "a special fund with voluntary membership of European countries and international financial organizations should be created" in order to collect and distribute Ukrainian aid funds.

According to reports from Brussels, the European Commission has started to prepare new proposals regarding financial aid to Ukraine, and Orban welcomed "drafting the Plan B" in one of his latest statements. The issue will be raised during the emergency EU summit due in Brussels on February 1.