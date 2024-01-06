Denmark delays transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine by several months — report

STOCKHOLM, January 6. /TASS/. Denmark has pushed back the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by about six months, the Berlingske newspaper reported, citing the Danish Defense Ministry.

Initially, the delivery was planned for some time around the start of the New Year, but it was then delayed to the second quarter. The Defense Ministry said Ukraine was not yet ready to use the jets.

"Among other things, it is a question of completing the training of Ukrainian personnel who will operate the aircraft after their transfer. The training schedule depends on a number of factors, such as technical and weather conditions," the ministry told Berlingske in response to an inquiry about the reasons for the delay. "In addition, the international air force coalition continues work on establishing the necessary logistics and infrastructure in Ukraine".

Currently, six Ukrainian pilots are being trained in Denmark to fly F-16s.

At the end of August, the Netherlands said that it was ready to transfer 42 US-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, while Denmark promised Kiev 19 such jets. The US authorized the transfer. Kiev expressed hope that Ukraine would receive the fighter jets in the first half of 2024. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that this wouldn’t happen until spring.