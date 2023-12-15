Slovak parliament deputy speaker praises Putin's objectivity

BRATISLAVA, December 15. /TASS/. Deputy Speaker of the Slovak National Council (parliament) Lubos Blaha declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin told the truth when he called Slovak and Hungarian Prime Ministers Robert Fico and Viktor Orban politicians defending their nations' interests.

"The liberal media are beating [their heads] on the ground because Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Robert Fico and Viktor Orban are defending the state interests of their countries. He was only telling the truth," Blaha wrote on his Telegram channel. "Fico and Orban are patriots, they protect their nations. This is bad for globalists and militarists, but good for Slovakia."

Putin said earlier that Fico and Orban were not pro-Russian politicians, but "pro-national" ones, defending the interests of their states, something of a lost art these days, as the rest depend on "big brother." The deputy speaker reminded that Putin compared the two heads of government to "the legendary statesman" - French President Charles de Gaulle.

Blaha also emphasized that the EU needs to return to de Gaulle's idea that Europe should be a union of all its peoples, in which the principle of strengthening national sovereignty would be observed and which would not be "just an obedient puppy of the US.".