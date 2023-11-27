US State Department confirms Blinken's intention to attend OSCE ministerial meeting

WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting of foreign ministers in Skopje this week, but it is not clear whether he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov there, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said at a special telephone briefing on Blinken’s trip to Europe.

"On the OSCE. Secretary Blinken is leading our [US] delegation," the diplomat noted.

Asked about a possible meeting between Blinken and Lavrov, he said: "I don't know what Minister Lavrov's plans are for attending on Thursday. So, I won't comment on that. Or on the prospect of any kind of a meeting should something like that happen."