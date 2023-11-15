Xi Jinping arrives at talks with Biden in California — TV

BEIJING, November 15. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at a meeting with US President Joe Biden in California on Wednesday, China’s Central Television reported.

The two leaders are expected to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the at Filoli Historic House, a secluded estate in the San Francisco Bay Area.

It will be the seventh negotiations between the presidents of China and the United States since Biden took office in January 2021, and their second in-person talks. They met in person for the first time in November 2022, on Indonesia’s resort city of Bali.

The Chinese president, who is participating in the APEC summit, is paying his first visit to the United States in six years.