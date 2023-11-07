Kazakhstan ready to boost volumes of Russian gas transit — president

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is ready to make full use of its transport potential and is ready to further increase transit volumes of Russian gas, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Russia’s Izvestia daily in an interview, published on Wednesday.

"We are interested in making full use of our transport potential and are ready to further increase transportation volumes of the Russian gas," he said.

According to Tokayev, gas industry plays a special role in the sustainable social and economic development of Russia and Kazakhstan.