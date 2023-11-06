Top Ukrainian diplomat says his German counterpart promised EU accession

BERLIN, November 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock assured him of this.

"I have no doubt that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union. Today I received this assurance from Annalena Baerbock," Kuleba told the German newspaper Die Welt. He admitted that Ukraine would have to reform its judicial system in order to join the single market. "We also need to strengthen our anti-corruption measures. We have already adopted the relevant laws, which now need to be implemented," the top Ukrainian diplomat pointed out.

On November 1, Politico reported, citing sources, that the European Commission recommended to start negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the European Union, but Kiev should not expect them to be held in an accelerated mode. The newspaper also drew attention to the address of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to the heads of foreign ministries of the Community and candidate countries, in which she noted that no application for EU membership "can be considered in an accelerated mode." Politico pointed out that this warning "serves as a refutation" of the words of the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, who called on the community to admit Ukraine by 2030.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the country's application to join the EU on February 28, 2022. At a summit in Brussels on June 23, 2022, EU leaders agreed to grant Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidate countries. In order to start the negotiation process, the countries must meet a number of conditions, including the implementation of reforms.