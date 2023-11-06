Nuclear-powered submarine arrives in US Central Command area of responsibility

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. An American Ohio-class nuclear-powered submarine has arrived in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which includes the Middle East, East Africa and Central Asia.

"On November 5, 2023, an Ohio-class submarine arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility," the command said on its X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that the US would send 300 troops to the CENTCOM region. Ryder did not specify the exact location of the troops, but stressed that they would not be sent to Israel.