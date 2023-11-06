Palestinian Health Ministry urges world community to help bring medicine, fuel to Gaza

RABAT, November 6. /TASS/. Palestinian Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila called on the international community to take measures to allow the entry of medicine and fuel for hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

"The international community and humanitarian organizations must intervene immediately to open the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and allow the entry of medicine and fuel for Gaza hospitals," the Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted her as saying.

According to Al-Kaila, Israel continues to target hospitals in Gaza. The minister described the Israeli authorities' accusations that the hospitals are used by radicals as "Israeli attempts to find excuses for bombing.".