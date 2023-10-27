Erdogan failing to see Hamas’ actual nature, Greek PM says

ATHENS, October 27. /TASS/. It looks like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doesn’t see the real nature of the Hamas movement, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Greek journalists after the EU summit in Brussels.

"I state it categorically that Hamas is a terrorist organization," he stressed. "Looking at the atrocities committed in Israel on October 7, it is difficult to arrive at a different conclusion. That is why I would say that President Erdogan is out of touch with reality when he refuses to recognize what Hamas really is," he said.

Speaking at Turkey’s parliament earlier, Erdogan said that his country considers Hamas as "liberators" defending their homeland.