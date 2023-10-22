At least UNWRA employees killed in Gaza Strip since conflict outbreak

DUBAI, October 22. /TASS/. At least 29 employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

According to the Agency’s post on X (formerly known as Twitter), nearly half of them were teachers at UNRWA schools.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.