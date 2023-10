TEL AVIV, October 22. /TASS/. An Israeli tank has opened fire on a terrorist cell that fired an anti-tank missile at it in area of Har Dov in the north of Israel, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"A short while ago, a terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile at an IDF tank in the area of Har Dov. In response, the tank fired toward the cell. No IDF injuries were reported and no damage was caused," the statement reads.