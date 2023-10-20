All Hamas militants infiltrating Israel destroyed — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. All Hamas militants infiltrating into Israeli territory have been eliminated, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

"Yes, they no longer operate on the territory of Israel," he said.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank of the Jordan River as well.