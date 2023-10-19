Dozens may be trapped under rubble of Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza, bombed by Israel

ATHENS, October 20. /TASS/. Dozens of people may be trapped under the rubble of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in the Gaza Strip, destroyed by Israeli bombing, the Naftemporiki newspaper reported on Friday citing Gaza sources.

According to the report, the church was bombed by Israel late on Thursday.

"According to sources in the vicinity, dozens of Palestinians probably died under the rubble of one of Gaza’s oldest churches. The majority of those killed are parishioners, who sought refuge from air strikes in the historical building of the Church of Saint Porphyrius, and displaced persons from northern and southern districts of Gaza," the newspaper wrote.

"They [the sources] estimate that around 1,000 people found shelter in the church, schools and other facilities in Gaza," the report says.