Israel to destroy Hamas, do everything possible to bring back hostages — Defense Ministry

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. Israel will strike back and destroy the Palestinian radical organization Hamas and will also do everything possible to bring back hostages that are held in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told his German counterpart Boris Pistorius after he arrived in Tel Aviv.

"We will strike back and destroy Hamas. We will do everything possible to bring the hostages home," the Israeli Defense Ministry quoted Gallant as saying to Pistorius.

The Israeli minister thanked Pistorius for the solidarity visit, noting that "Germany is a leader of NATO, a leader of Europe, a leader of the free world, and the connection between Israel and Germany is very important.".