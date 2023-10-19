Israel conducting strikes on Lebanon in response to anti-tank missile attacks

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Israeli army is conducting strikes on Lebanese territory in response to the shelling of Kibbutz Manara, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Telegram.

"Following the report regarding anti-tank missiles launched toward Kibbutz Manara, two launches were identified from Lebanon. No injuries were reported. The IDF is currently responding with artillery fire toward the origin of the fire," the statement reads.

Earlier, the IDF said that "anti-tank missiles were launched toward Kibbutz Manara near the area of the security fence between Israel and Lebanon."