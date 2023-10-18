US pledges ‘unprecedented’ assistance to Israel following Biden’s visit – Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, October 18. /TASS/. The United States will provide Israel with an unprecedented package of aid in light of the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, adding that these agreements were made during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel.

"During the visit today, we achieved something of utmost importance that greatly contributes to our security: Immense security assistance for the State of Israel of an unprecedented scope, including assistance that further strengthens our war capabilities," he said in a statement released by his office.