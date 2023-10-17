Relations with Russia remain priority of Mongolia's foreign policy — Mongolian president

ULAANBAATAR, October 17. /TASS/. Relations with Russia have always been a priority in Mongolia's foreign policy, and the country has treated the Russian people with kindness and friendship for many centuries, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

"The priority of our foreign policy has always been the development of relations with Russia. For many centuries, we have always treated the Russian people with warmth and friendship. I believe that we should not forget the history of friendship between our peoples and what our fathers did for us, what they left us. In the hard times of war and in the years of peaceful creation in the era of socialism, we helped each other and we should always remember this," the President of Mongolia said.

He looks back fondly on his first foreign visit as Mongolian head of state to Russia in 2021 on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. The negotiations resulted in the adoption of a joint political declaration that characterized military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries as an important part of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

In 2022, at the trilateral meeting of the Russian, Mongolian and Chinese leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, an agreement was reached to extend for five years the common economic corridor development project, the implementation of which began in 2016.