Israel focused on Gaza Strip, no ceasefire regime in enclave — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli forces continue to focus their main efforts on the situation in the Gaza Strip, there is no ceasefire regime in the Palestinian enclave, IDF Spokesman Brigade General Daniel Hagari said during a press briefing.

"We remain focused on the Gaza Strip. I want to emphasize: there is no ceasefire regime. I repeat, hostilities continue. We continue to make assessments of the situation and increase the readiness [of forces]," the spokesman said, noting that "no outstanding events or incidents happened" during the past night.

Hagari said that Israeli forces "have attacked thousands of targets since the beginning of hostilities [on October 7] and continue [attacking] incessantly."

"We are in a state of elevated combat readiness in the north [near the Lebanese border - TASs] as well. If Hezbollah makes a serious mistake of testing us, our response will be lethal," he noted, adding that "Israel carries out combat action cautiously and responsibly, observing both the north and the Gaza Strip."