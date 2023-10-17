Russia in talks with Egypt, Israel on opening Rafah Border Crossing — envoy to Israel

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Moscow is in consultations with Egypt and Israel on opening the Rafah Border Crossing, Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said at a press conference.

"The Rafah Border Crossing is not operational at the moment. Unfortunately, we have so far been unable to get it opened for our fellow citizens; we are working on the issue with both Egypt and Israel," he pointed out.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.