Israeli ambassador to Russia says negotiating with Hamas 'impossible' at this point

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Holding talks on the situation around the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with the Hamas movement is impossible at this time, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

"At this point, it’s impossible," he said.

When asked if the Israeli side is ready to negotiate on hostages, the Israeli diplomat said that the main humanitarian task is the "release of hostages, especially women, children, older people and so on."

"Some of them, especially small children, may be in poor health or wounded," he added.

The Associated Press (AP) said earlier, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani, that the Hamas Palestinian radical movement is potentially ready to release hostages if Israel stops bombing the Gaza Strip.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. More than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and around 10,900 others injured. In Israel, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives and almost 4,000 have been wounded.