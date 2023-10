TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli military has been attacked from Lebanese territory, and is returning fire, the army press service reported.

"A short while ago, IDF soldiers operating along the Lebanese border were fired at. No IDF injuries were reported," the military said. In addition, an anti-tank missile was fired at an Israel Defense Forces tank.

"The IDF is responding with artillery fire toward the source of the attack," the press service added.