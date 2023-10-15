Voter turnout at referendum in Poland fails to exceed 50% threshold — exit poll

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The voter turnout at the referendum on important social and political issues in Poland has not exceeded the necessary 50% threshold, says the exit poll, published by the Polish TV.

Under Polish legislation, a referendum is considered valid, if over 50% of voters cast their ballots. This Sunday, only 40% of voters took part.

The citizens were offered four questions: "Do you support sale of state assets to foreign organizations, which would lead to loss Poles’ control over strategic sectors of the economy?", "Do you support the increase of the retirement age, including restoration of the 67-year retirement age for both men and women?", "Do you support the removal of the barrier between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Belarus?", "Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa within the mechanism of forces relocation, imposed by the European bureaucracy?".