Arab League, African Union consider Israel’s actions in Gaza war crime

CAIRO, October 15. /TASS/. The Arab League and the African Union strongly condemned Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip that lead to deaths of civilians.

According to the joint statement, adopted after the negotiations between Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit and African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, "what is being practiced is a war crime."

"We expressed our categorical rejection of the killing of civilians and underscored the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip," says the statement, published on the official X page of the Arab League Secretary General.

"Should Israel undertake a ground operation, it will be an act that amounts to genocide," the two officials said.